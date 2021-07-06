Pep Guardiola Demands Man City Officials Sign Serie A Midfielder - Premier League Club 'Most Insistent'

Manchester City are reportedly the 'most insistent' of the interested clubs in Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Pep Guardiola's side are known to be active when it comes to negotiations for new arrivals this summer, and this interest in signing new players has seemingly got various outlets in a frenzy over who could be the first big name signing of the summer.

While the focus appears to be on England's big-money duo of Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, signings from further afield should certainly not be ruled out.

Midfield was never going to be a priority position for Manchester City officials this summer, but that hasn't stopped media speculation surrounding the position, with the latest information from Italy linking the Premier League champions for a swoop for one Serie A midfielder.

According to the information of Tuttosport this week, Manchester City are the 'most insistent' of the clubs interested in Napoli's Piotr Zieliński, with manager Pep Guardiola reportedly giving Etihad officials a 'mandate' to sign the 27-year-old.

While the newspaper highlights that the player is currently away on holiday, it is stated that he is the player most likely to receive an offer at Napoli this summer, with clubs already 'knocking on the door' of his agent.

Manchester City haven't been linked with many midfielders with a profile similar to the Polish international, however recent reports from Italy contradict this story from a different angle, regardless of the level of interest in the player.

Only recently, reports stated that Manchester City would not be opening talks with Napoli for Fabian Ruiz, after the relationship between the two clubs collapsed due to Jorginho’s failed transfer three years ago.

Days prior to that, a separate report claimed that Napoli's owner Aurelio De Laurentiis had 'decided not to negotiate with Manchester City anymore’.

This is a very likely scenario given the frustrations over Kalidou Koulibaly last summer, and perhaps this tells you all you need to know about the reliability of the report surrounding Zielinski.

