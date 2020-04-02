Pep Guardiola ‘doesn’t give up’ on Inter defender – transfer dependent on complex situation

Manchester City could return for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar this summer, according to CalcioMercato via Sport Witness.

Pep Guardiola reportedly ‘doesn’t give up’ on the 25-year-old, and his side may make another attempt to sign him in the months to come. This may mean ‘adjusting the offer’, or ‘inserting some elements’ to tempt Inter into letting him go.

(Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

It appears that such adjustments may well depend on the Nerazzurri’s transfer strategy in the summer, with a number of their players linked with moves away. CEO Giuseppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio are currently mulling over these departures.

Skriniar’s defensive partner Diego Godín is reportedly close to leaving the San Siro, but there remains a ‘small possibility’ that he will stay in Milan. Likewise, there are further decisions to be made on the futures of Mauro Icardi, Radja Nainggolan, Ivan Perisic, and another potential target for City, Lautaro Martínez.

(Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

The latter is the key part of Inter’s complex transfer strategy. If he leaves for either Barcelona or City, then Skriniar looks set to stay in Serie A. However, the Inter board could be tempted by an offer of €80m, €15m more than Manchester City’s last offer of €65m. That offer was turned down immediately by Piero Ausilio.

As a result of this complicated situation, there are said to be lots of ‘ifs and buts’ around any potential deal for Skriniar to make the move to the Etihad Stadium. Regardless of the difficulties around a move for the defender, it appears that City remain keen on bringing the Slovak international to the Premier League.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra