Pep Guardiola emerges as first-choice target for Juventus - former Premier League manager more likely to be 'sounded out'

Pep Guardiola remains the first-choice managerial candidate for Juventus, following their sacking of Maurizio Sarri on Saturday afternoon, according to reports.

Much was made of the Italian club's interest in the Catalan manager last summer, when six months of rumours and gossip linked the former Barcelona coach with a move to a fourth major club and fourth country in his managerial career. Those stories were swiftly shutdown by the Manchester City boss in subsequent press conferences.

According to the Telegraph, Pep Guardiola remains the first-choice target for the Old Lady, however should the 49-year-old remain at the Etihad Stadium, Juventus will make a move for the available Mauricio Pochettino to replace the recently sacked Maurizio Sarri.

Many could have expected ties between the Italian giants and the former Bayern Munich manager, however it is highly unlikely we will see any move for the City coach this summer. There appears to be a strengthened relationship between Guardiola and the Etihad club following their successful appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and there is more of a chance we see Guardiola extending his contract than making a switch this summer.

