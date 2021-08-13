Pep Guardiola 'Fascinated By The Formation Of Geese' In New Man City Documentary

Manchester City documentary 'Together' includes a particularly interesting scene involving Pep Guardiola and a flock of geese.

In early August, Manchester City announced the upcoming release of 'Together' - a film produced by the club that documents the final 46 days of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

The club describes the film as going “inside the first-team bubble, providing unprecedented access and bringing fans closer to the players and staff than you’ve ever been before.”

Perhaps with Manchester City’s well-received 'All or Nothing' Amazon documentary springing to mind, anticipation quickly began to grow.

'Together' was released at 10am on Thursday morning, and the film features numerous compelling and amusing scenes, and one scene that has grasped many viewers attention involves a certain Catalan coach and a flock of geese.

This has been noted by Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, in an article covering a sneak preview into the contents of the film.

One scene that Gaughan took note of focused on Pep Guardiola becoming 'fascinated' by the formation of geese in flight captured on camera when reviewing drone footage of training.

The journalist notes that the boss was, "Enthused about their teamwork to performance analyst Harry Dunn and notices similarities between that and how a squad should behave together. Leaders at the front and those who follow dutifully".

Pep Guardiola becoming enamoured with the teamwork of geese is just one of the many interesting scenes in 'Together', and with the film available to watch from Thursday morning exclusively on CITY+, it is well worth the watch.

