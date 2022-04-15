Pep Guardiola Fearful of Potential Exits for Manchester City Attacking Duo Amid Contract Renewal Talks

There are doubts rising at the Etihad Stadium over the respective contract situations of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus with just over a year left on the Manchester City attackers' contracts, according to a new report.

The upcoming summer transfer window could see Manchester City sanction moves for at least one of their forwards owing to the impending arrival of Julian Alvarez from River Plate and the potential capture of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez were all reported to be open to a departure from the club last summer, when the Blues broke their transfer record to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million before failing to close a deal for Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

IMAGO / News Images Whilst each of the attacking trio have endured from respective highs and lows this campaign, previous reports have suggested that City have been keen to tie down each of Sterling, Jesus and Mahrez down to fresh deals, with less than 18 months left on the trio's current contracts at the Etihad Stadium. According to a new report by TEAMtalk, the Premier League champions are most fearful of losing Sterling and Jesus in the summer amid heavy interest in the duo from Europe, though Mahrez is expected to soon agree a contract extension. IMAGO / PA IMAGES This information aligns with previous reports that highlighted Mahrez, 31, being happy with his game time under Pep Guardiola and hopeful of committing his long-term future to City after establishing himself as the most deadly attacking outlet for the current league leaders. Mahrez is reportedly the likeliest of the trio to put pen to paper and extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium, with a deal set to see his wages rise from the £120,000-per-week package the Algerian has been on since his £60 million move from Leicester City in 2018. IMAGO / Sportimage Sterling, who attracted interest from Barcelona in January after admitting that he was open to moving abroad for regular minutes on the pitch, has starred for City since his return to the starting XI but with the England star yet to renew his existing deal, there remain doubts over his future in Manchester.

The 27-year-old, who has registered 21 direct goal contributions in 39 appearances across all competitions for City this season, was out of favour at the start of the season but has since regained Guardiola's trust and seen the Catalan shower praise on his displays in recent months.

Jesus underlined his importance to City and Guardiola by netting in his side's enthralling 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday in only his second league start this term.

The Brazilian has long attracted interest from Juventus and is also being eyed by Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain as we approach the business end of the season, with City still in the running to win three trophies.

With reliable sources across England, Germany and Spain suggesting City are in pole position to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, it is likely that the five-time Premier League champions cash in on at least one of Sterling or Jesus, with Mahrez likely to agree terms over a new deal soon.

