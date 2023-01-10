Skip to main content
Pep Guardiola Gave Jude Bellingham A Gift After 0-0 Draw With Borussia Dortmund

IMAGO / RHR-Foto

It has been reported that Pep Guardiola gave Manchester City midfielder target a present after his side played Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stages earlier on in the season.

Manchester City are set to be one of the few clubs at battling it out for the signature for Jude Bellingham this summer.

The 19-year-old looks like he will be one of the most expensive players on the planet after a summer move which looks almost certain to be happening as he will be asking Borussia Dortmund to let him leave however they are not ready to let go of the England international in the January transfer window.

So Real Madrid and Liverpool are set to go toe-to-toe with City in the summer to make sure the former Birmingham City man is their player.

Pep Guardiola though looks like he is ahead of the game as reportedly he made sure the midfielder got a gift off him after City drew 0-0 with Borussia Dortmund this season.

Pep Guardiola, Jude Bellingham

Pep Guardiola gave Jude Bellingham a gift

It was revealed on TNT Sports Brasil YouTube that the pair had an interaction of sorts.

Manel Estiarte who is the Head of Player Support for Manchester City was speaking to Bellingham and during that conversation it has been reported that Guardiola gave the Dortmund man a Manchester City shirt for him to keep.

Guardiola, like every manager on the planet, is a huge fan of Bellingham and it would appear that he is trying every trick in the book to make sure City can be at the front of his mind when he decides who his next club will be.

