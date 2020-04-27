Pep Guardiola 'gives clear input' to Man City board to sign Serie A centre-back

Pep Guardiola has 'given clear input' to Ferran Soriano that Leonardo Bonucci should be Manchester City's 'first objective' in the transfer market, according to Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Manchester City manager believes that the Juventus centre-back would make his defence 'airtight', while also being the 'perfect' fit for the club's playing style and pressing philosophy.

City reportedly made a move for Bonucci in 2017 before the defender left Juventus for AC Milan, only to return to Turin a year later. If the Manchester City hierarchy went back in for the Italian, this would replicate how they pursued signing Aymeric Laporte; first failing in 2016, only to return and succeed a few years on.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Over his 13-year career, Bonucci has won 14 major trophies. So despite being older than Manchester City's usual targets, it's easy to see why they would be interested, and see him as a replacement for former captain Vincent Kompany, both in experience and ability.

If Pep Guardiola believes Bonucci has the defensive assets needed to join the club, his signing could expedite the departures of John Stones or Nicolas Otamendi, who've both been linked with moves away from the Etihad after a disappointing season.

However, it's also reported that Juventus and Maurizio Sarri rate the centre-back as highly as the Manchester City manager and consider him 'unsellable'. Bringing the Italian veteran to the Etihad may be just as difficult now as it was three years ago.

