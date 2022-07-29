Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Gives Update On Marc Cucurella Transfer Rumours

Manchester City have been linked with Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella throughout the transfer window as they attempt to add depth to their full-back positions and manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about it in his press conference leading up to the Community Shield final.

Brighton have had a strong stance on the Spanish international putting a £50 million price tag on him which City have been reluctant to match.

Cucurella

Cucurella up against West Ham 

The Premier League Champions offered £30 million for him which was swiftly rejected and now it has been reported that they are willing to walk way from the deal as they will not offer more than £40 million for the defender who joined The Seagulls last summer.

"He's a Brighton player. I cannot say anything else" Guardiola said on the matter at hand.

He did admit that if it is possible that City will bring in a new left-back with rumours circling about a potential deal for Benfica's Alex Grimaldo.

Grimaldo

Grimaldo celebrating

He said about the prospect of signing a new left-back: "If it's possible, yes, if not, we stay. 

"Joao [Cancelo] can play there, Josh [Wilson-Esbrand], Nathan [Ake]. I never complain about the squad I have. What the club can do is the benefit for the club not me. I support the club."

Any deal will seemingly go on until the last days of the transfer market which will be to the annoyance of Guardiola as he would have liked to have his main targets integrated into the squad so they are ready for the new season.

