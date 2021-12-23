Skip to main content
    Pep Guardiola 'Happy' to Wait Until Summer Transfer Window to Sign Marquee Striker

    Pep Guardiola’s views on a new striker have been discussed in a new report by the Athletic, with the Manchester City manager's thoughts on control vs a leading striker revealed.
    Despite their failure to bring Tottenham forward Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium during the previous summer transfer window, Manchester City have been in cruise control during the opening months of the 2021/22 season.

    Sitting at the top of the Premier League table, while also booking a place in the Champions League last-16 with a game to spare, Pep Guardiola’s false nine system has worked wonders as the Sky Blues look unbeatable at present.

    Embedded within a new report by the Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee, the prospect of Pep Guardiola sticking with a lack of a striker due to the ‘control’ the current set-up offers was discussed.

    Sam Lee assumes that the Catalan coach may have grown to prefer the sense of a control-based system, without a traditional number nine, especially after seeing the lack of effects from not signing summer targets Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane. 

    However, it is explained in the Athletic's report that Pep Guardiola would in fact much rather sign an established striker like Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland for next season, as opposed to retaining a control-focused system.

    Further details suggest that the Spanish tactician ‘admires’ the Borussia Dortmund superstar, much like the rest of Europe’s top coaches. In addition, the prospect of potentially signing Harry Kane for his side still ‘remains of interest’ to Pep Guardiola.

    However, the Manchester City boss is ‘happy enough to wait for the right man’, considering Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are unlikely to move in January, despite Ferran Torres’ reported exit from the club.

    While the club’s domination without a striker is undeniable, Pep Guardiola would adore the sight of a striker who can turn this existing Manchester City juggernaut ruthless in front of goal.

