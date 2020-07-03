Pep Guardiola has Bundesliga star as a 'player of interest'

Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba is thought to be a 'player of interest' to Pep Guardiola due to the versatility the 28-year-old possesses in the areas that he's keen to strengthen in, according to a report by the Guardian Sport.

Alaba, who played under Guardiola when the Catalonan managed Bayern Munich, has 12 months left on his current contract; and City, who have had issues in the centre of defence throughout the season, are known to be looking to strengthen in those areas this summer.

The Austrian has won 16 trophies during the past decade in Germany, as well as six personal accolades. The 28-year-old, who is primarily known as a left back, has played on 37 occasions for the German champions this season, scoring one goal and assisting on two occasions.

Although there isn’t thought to be any concrete interest in Alaba from City, the Telegraph reported that if he were to leave the club, he would favour a switch to Spain to play in La Liga over the Premier League - something which could be a stumbling block for the Blues if their interest were to materialise.

The two clubs have already agreed on one transfer this summer after Leroy Sané’s long awaited move to the club was confirmed this week. That deal could be worth up to £54.8 million.

-----

