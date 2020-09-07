SI.com
Pep Guardiola has 'insisted' he wants to keep youngster despite refusal to sign a new contract

Hamish MacRae

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola remains fully committed to youngster Eric García, and wants to see the Spaniard stay at the Etihad next season, despite issues surrounding his refusal to sign a new contract, according to Sport via Sport Witness.

García broke into the City team as a regular post-lockdown, featuring in all but two of the games for which he was fit since the restart. The centre-back impressed with the seamlessness with which he adapted to senior football.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old has been the subject of heavy interest from boyhood club Barcelona in recent months, and told Guardiola that he had no interest in signing a new contract with City, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

These circumstances, however, don’t seem to have deterred Guardiola, who still considers García a part of his squad and up for selection in the 2020/21 campaign.

