Pep Guardiola has made plans for the summer window - centre-back made an 'absolute priority'

Pep Guardiola wants new players in this summer's transfer window, with a central defender being an 'absolute priority', according to Jack Gaughan from the Daily Mail.

According to Gaughan, that search now becomes an 'easier process' due to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling on Monday morning that lifted City's two-year European ban.

The club are not constrained in terms of money and do not face the prospect of having to over-pay for a player. In addition, the certainty of European football under Guardiola will be a huge boost for City's hopes of attracting top-level talent.



With the remainder of the Champions League knock-out stages still to be played, there is the possibility that City will be attracting new players as European Champions. The first leg of their last-16 tie against Real Madrid ended 2-1, with the second leg still to be played at the Etihad.

The centre of defence has been a huge concern this season for Guardiola, after the club failed to replace Vincent Kompany after his departure to Anderlecht at the end of last season, and after Aymeric Laporte sustained a long-term injury that kept him out of the team for much of this campaign.

