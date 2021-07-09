Pep Guardiola Has Striker Target 'On The Phone', Centre-Back Rejects Club's Proposal - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #26

Three days until the European Championships are over and with that, Manchester City's transfer business will surely accelerate.

We saw the end of one transfer saga today and the emergence of another one.

So, welcome back to the 26th edition of the daily Manchester City transfer round-up, where we'll break down everything that's happened across the past 24 hours.

So lets get stuck right in...

Arrivals

Sergio Ramos: Rumour Rating: 0/10

I'm sure glad this one is over!

Only recently, it was confirmed that Sergio Ramos would be making the switch from Real Madrid to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Rubén Uría from Goal, the Spaniard rejected offers from both Manchester City and Arsenal to join the Parisian giants.

Manchester City reportedly offered Sergio Ramos a deal until 2023, with the defender then going on to play in MLS for three years with New York City.

While the Blues' offer was an attractive one for Sergio Ramos, he 'had his head turned' by Paris Saint-Germain.

Antoine Griezmann - Rumour Rating: 3/10

A fresh face is always nice in these round-up's.

The agent of Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann is reportedly in 'good contact' with Manchester City, and offered the player to the Etihad Stadium last summer, according to Shay Lugassi.

A further report later in the day by Foot Mercato has revealed Manchester City have emerged as an option for Antoine Griezmann this summer, and Pep Guardiola had the Frenchman 'on the phone'.

The priority does remain Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, but Antoine Griezmann could be an alternative in the coming weeks.

The reason I feel this could be a bit far fetched is due to Barcelona's current financial situation. They've got to free up €200,000-a-week in wages to register their signings so far, including Sergio Agüero and Eric Garcia.

That's not even taking into account they have to finance a deal to keep Lionel Messi at the club, who recently became a free agent officially.

As much as reporting news for Manchester City is stressful, I can only imagine what it's like for Barcelona at the moment.

Don't worry, I'm thinking about you at this tough time...

Departures

Filip Stevanovic - Done Deal

We've got another done deal...

Filip Stevanovic has joined sc Heerenveen on a two-season loan from Manchester City, the Dutch side have announced.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Partizan Belgrade, the winger's future was assessed by the City Football Group, who felt this move was the best one for his development.

We wish Filip all the best in his new venture!

Lukas Nmecha - Rumour Rating: 7/10

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Lukas Nmecha could leave Manchester City for RB Leipzig this summer, with a transfer fee of around €10-12 million.

It's been reported in the past that the striker would move to a Bundesliga side, so links with RB Leipzig do make sense. After a successful season at Anderlecht, moving to Germany will be a great step for the 22-year-old.

