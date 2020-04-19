Pep Guardiola 'highly appreciates' the qualities of French centre-back - Bayern in 'pole position' for his signature

Pep Guardiola 'highly appreciates' the qualities of RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano; however, the Blues will find it hard to sign the 21-year-old as Bayern Munich are in 'pole position', according to CalcioMercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

City have been recently linked with the up-and-coming central defender, who with a number of standout performances with RB Leipzig, has been attracting attention from all over Europe.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

It's said that Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola 'highly appreciates' the qualities the defender possess', however the club may it hard to secure his signature with Bayern Munich in 'pole position'.

Bayern are willing to pay the Frenchman's €60 million release clause which puts competition from City into serious doubt.

-----

