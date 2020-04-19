City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola 'highly appreciates' the qualities of French centre-back - Bayern in 'pole position' for his signature

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola 'highly appreciates' the qualities of RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano; however, the Blues will find it hard to sign the 21-year-old as Bayern Munich are in 'pole position', according to CalcioMercato as relayed by Sport Witness. 

City have been recently linked with the up-and-coming central defender, who with a number of standout performances with RB Leipzig, has been attracting attention from all over Europe.

rb-leipzig-v-tottenham-hotspur-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg (2)
Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

It's said that Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola 'highly appreciates' the qualities the defender possess', however the club may it hard to secure his signature with Bayern Munich in 'pole position'.

Bayern are willing to pay the Frenchman's €60 million release clause which puts competition from City into serious doubt. 

celtic-v-rb-leipzig-uefa-europa-league-group-b

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City still owed 'significant' transfer fees from overseas clubs for three players

Clubs like Manchester City are 'worried' after payments for transfer fee instalments have stalled.

richarddugdale

OFFICIAL: Manchester City complete signing of young right-back

Manchester City have completed the signing of Peruvian youngster Kluiverth Aguilar for €2.8 million.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola believes striker can become 'one of the best forwards in the world'

The Manchester City manager is desperate to keep Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus at the club.

richarddugdale

Man City officials yet to reach agreement with players regarding wage cuts amid COVID-19 crisis

The Manchester City players are yet to come to an agreement regarding wage cuts amid the current COVID-19 crisis.

harryasiddall

Man City join a host of European clubs in the race for Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester City have joined the race for Brazilian wonderkid, Gabriel Veron.

harryasiddall

My Unpopular City Opinion - #2

It's the second edition of our new series and this edition brings yet more debate on Manchester City's defensive situation over the past decade!

Freddie Pye

Celtic make bid for Man City winger

According to reports, Celtic have made a £3 million bid for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.

harryasiddall

Man City target France Under-21 International - club's 'delicate financial situation' may force defender to leave

Manchester City are monitoring Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara, and the French side may have to sell the star due to financial difficulties, say Foot Mercato.

markgough96

Man City 'really interested' in Barcelona star - player exchange deal considered

Spanish media outlet Sport claim that Man City are 'really interested' in Barcelona player Nelson Semedo, and could swap Joao Cancelo for the full-back.

markgough96

Bayern Munich 'given the green light' to sign Man City winger - £70 million fee mentioned

Bayern Munich have been 'given the green light' to sign Man City winger Leroy Sané; at a reported £70 million.

Harry Winters