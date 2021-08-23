Pep Guardiola Hints At Midfielder Leaving Man City On Loan This Summer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that midfielder Tommy Doyle will leave the club on loan this summer.

City possess an academy brimming with rising talents, and across the previous 12 months, several academy products have been integrated into the club’s first-team set-up under the Catalan boss.

Phil Foden has established himself as a key player for Pep Guardiola’s side following his emergence from the academy system, whilst the likes of Cole Palmer and Liam Delap will be hoping to mould themselves a similar path to Phil Foden throughout the upcoming season.

However, due to the sheer number of top-quality players that the club has at it's disposal, not every highly-rated youngster can find a spot within the club’s first-team squad and will be loaned out to help facilitate their development.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

As relayed by the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has commented on where several of the club's youngsters will be plying their trade this season.

In his post-match press conference following the 5-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, the Catalan coach noted that the likes of Liam Delap, Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Luke Mbete and Romeo Lavia will “be with us the whole season”.

Notably, however, Pep Guardiola stated that Tommy Doyle “is looking forward to being on loan” this season.

Doyle made his debut for the club in a Carabao Cup tie against Southampton in October 2019, in which the Blues won 3-1 on their way to lifting the trophy. The 19-year-old also made his Premier League bow that term, after being introduced for Riyad Mahrez late on in a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle United.

READ MORE: Harry Kane employs new PR firm amid Man City transfer links

READ MORE: Club president provides damning valuation amid City interest in striker

The grandson of two Club icons in Glyn Pardoe and Mike Doyle, Tommy Doyle joined Manchester City at the age of eight and has made seven appearances for the senior side.

Doyle being loaned out whilst the likes of Cole Palmer and James McAtee remain at the club may indicate that he is not as highly regarded as some of his Manchester City teammates.

Alternatively, however, Doyle heading out on loan could be due to the club believing that alike many before him, the midfielder will greatly benefit from a loan move to the Championship.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra