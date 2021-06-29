Pep Guardiola 'Holds Talks' With Real Madrid Star - Man City Manager 'Wants Transfer'

Pep Guardiola has made contact with Sergio Ramos regarding a potential move to the Etihad Stadium for the defender, according to reports.

The 35-year-old has attracted the attention of some of Europe's best clubs after it was confirmed that he will be leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, with his contract set to expire on June 30.

During a glittering 16-year career at Los Blancos, the Spaniard won 22 major trophies, including five La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies and two Copa Del Rey titles.

There have been contrasting reports regarding City's interest in the centre-half in recent weeks, but it is safe to say that a player of Ramos' calibre is bound to make an instant impact on his new club.

As per the latest information from football journalist Ekrem Konur, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has personally held talks with Ramos in an attempt to convince the World Cup winner to make the switch to England.

It has been suggested that the Spanish manager believes that Ramos' leadership qualities will rub off on Manchester City's existing central defenders, namely John Stones, Nathan Aké and Rúben Dias.

PSG have reportedly held concrete talks with Ramos over a two-year contract, with the Ligue 1 giants ready to match the centre-back's wage demands, which include an annual salary close to 16 million euros - a figure that can only be matched by a select few clubs across Europe.

The report further states that Ramos is nearing an agreement with the French side, who met with the player's entourage last week, and thereby turned down the Catalan's proposal.

It was previously reported by ESPN that the defender had concerns regarding the impact on his family moving to Manchester as he prepares for a new chapter in his career.

It will be a significant addition to PSG's defence once they finalise the deal as they pursue their first-ever Champions League title and try to re-claim the Ligue 1 title from Lille, after a sub-par 2020/21 campaign.

