SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Pep Guardiola 'hopeful' new centre-back will arrive at the end of the week

Adam Booker

Pep Guardiola hopes that a new centre-back will arrive before the end of this week, reports the Mail’s Jack Gaughan. 

The Catalan wanted four signings but may only end up with three - with a partner for Aymeric Laporte always being priority number one. Squad players Ferran Torres and Nathan Aké have been brought in and will be important role players but the club will look to bring in a top class defender to finally replace the Vincent Kompany sized hole. 

Image placeholder title
(ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest reports are that Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Sevilla centre-half Joules Koundé. The 21-year-old is largely unproven but has greatly impressed in his time in Seville - helping lead the La Liga club to their sixth Europa League title.

Negotiations seem to have met a standstill for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly with the clubs not seeing eye to eye on the player's valuation. It looks as if Pep Guardiola will get the defender he so desires, however he will have less time to bed him in with the season already underway.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

“I would love to stay longer here. It is a place I love to be." - Pep Guardiola hints at his long-term future

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted he's open to staying longer than his current contract which expires at the end of this season.

harryasiddall

Man City announce new captain and vice-captain

Fernandinho has been chosen by the players and staff at Manchester City to be the clubs permanent captain for the 2020/21 season; with Kevin De Bruyne selected as vice-captain.

harryasiddall

by

Melbourne blue

Ederson set to leave current deal with Nike

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is set to make a significant change in his sponsorship allegiances, by leaving his current deal with Nike for current City kit manufacturer Puma, as per the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

'Wow. I hope to be at that level soon. [He] is magnificent' - Man City forward opens up on life at the club and which player he admires the most

Man City's summer signing Ferran Torres has spoken about his start to life at the club - including the standard of quality on display at training, and which player in particular stands out.

markgough96

La Liga defender 'is interested in a move to Man City' - club could agree 'a compromise fee' after €46m bid rejected

Man City have had a bid rejected for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, but the player wants to sign for the Premier League side - but Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez remains the 'priority' target

markgough96

Breaking: Sevilla centre-back agrees to five-year contract at Man City

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde has agreed to a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City and Sevilla now look to agree on a fee for the 21-year-old, although according to the latest reports, there shouldn't be any issue on this front.

Freddie Pye

"My understanding is there was some recent interest from Man City" - Former player hints at interest in Premier League star

Former Manchester City player Micah Richards has claimed there was interest in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

harryasiddall

Man City have decided to sell centre-back - host of Premier League clubs interested

Manchester City have decided to sell young centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, with a host of Premier League clubs interested in his services.

harryasiddall

Ask The Opposition - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City (w/@daveazzopardi)

Manchester City head to Molineux on Monday evening to kick off their new Premier League campaign against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves, with the Blues looking to continue their fine form in the seasons opening games.

Harry Winters

Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake set for debut - Predicted Team: Wolves vs Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City will kick-off their new season with a tricky visit to Molineux as the Blues face a Wolves side that twice bested City in the previous campaign. Here’s how we think Pep Guardiola will line up on Monday night...

Brandon Evans

by

Hlalumi12