Pep Guardiola 'hopeful' new centre-back will arrive at the end of the week

The Catalan wanted four signings but may only end up with three - with a partner for Aymeric Laporte always being priority number one. Squad players Ferran Torres and Nathan Aké have been brought in and will be important role players but the club will look to bring in a top class defender to finally replace the Vincent Kompany sized hole.

The latest reports are that Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Sevilla centre-half Joules Koundé. The 21-year-old is largely unproven but has greatly impressed in his time in Seville - helping lead the La Liga club to their sixth Europa League title.

Negotiations seem to have met a standstill for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly with the clubs not seeing eye to eye on the player's valuation. It looks as if Pep Guardiola will get the defender he so desires, however he will have less time to bed him in with the season already underway.

