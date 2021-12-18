Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola Identifies Player as 'Perfect Striker' for Present and Future of Manchester City

    Fiorentina’s in-demand striker Dusan Vlahovic is now claimed to be considered as the ‘perfect striker’ by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, as per a new report from Italy.
    Author:

    Despite sitting one point clear at the top of the Premier League table and qualifying for the Champions League last-16 with a game to spare using a false-nine system, a striker remains top priority for Manchester City next season.

    After failing in their hunt to bring Tottenham's Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium, the links to established forwards such as Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic have been relentless.

    Speaking of the latter, a new report by Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as relayed by Firenze Viola and translated by Sport Witness, has suggested that the Serbian is considered as the ‘perfect striker’ by Pep Guardiola for both the present and the future of Manchester City.

    It has been stated that Manchester City are now in the ‘front row’ to sign Dusan Vlahovic, and the Premier League champions are in fact ‘pushing’ to make the deal come to fruition.

    Read More

    The Serbian international’s current deal expires in 2023 and with the striker refusing to sign a contract extension, it is understood in various quarters that Fiorentina are willing to sell their talisman in the coming months.

    Despite the 21-year entering into the last year of his contract in 2022, the deal is not set to be any cheaper, with agent Darko Ristic reported to be charging a hefty €10 million commission alone for one of Europe’s most sought-after young strikers.

    As things stand, there is no information about whether Manchester City and Fiorentina have entered any negotiations to strike a deal for Dusan Vlahovic - who stands just two goals shy of breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring the most number of Serie A goals in a calendar year (33 goals in 2020). 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008584034h
    Transfer Rumours

    Pep Guardiola Identifies Player as 'Perfect Striker' for Present and Future of Manchester City

    48 seconds ago
    Etihad Stadium View
    News

    Son of Premier League Legend Set To Sign Scholarship Deal At Manchester City

    13 minutes ago
    KDB vs Leeds Home Savage
    Match Coverage

    Riyad Mahrez to Start, Raheem Sterling AND Phil Foden to Miss Out - Predicted XI: Newcastle United vs Man City (Premier League)

    35 minutes ago
    Etihad Stadium View
    News

    Man City Making Plans for Pre-Season Tour to America With Possible Friendly Against New York City

    2 hours ago
    KDB vs Leeds Home 2
    News

    Pep Guardiola Outlines Factors That Will Enable Man City to Achieve Their Goals This Season

    3 hours ago
    imago1007679538h
    News

    Man City Shareholder Buys 33% Stake in Australian Professional League - Other Club Executives Now Involved

    4 hours ago
    imago0015194176h
    News

    Vincent Kompany Reveals What Sergio Aguero Told Him Before Iconic 93:20 Moment in 2012

    5 hours ago
    KDB vs Leeds Home Savage
    News

    Pep Guardiola Receives Award for Man City's 7-0 Win Against Leeds United

    6 hours ago