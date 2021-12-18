Pep Guardiola Identifies Player as 'Perfect Striker' for Present and Future of Manchester City

Fiorentina’s in-demand striker Dusan Vlahovic is now claimed to be considered as the ‘perfect striker’ by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, as per a new report from Italy.

Despite sitting one point clear at the top of the Premier League table and qualifying for the Champions League last-16 with a game to spare using a false-nine system, a striker remains top priority for Manchester City next season.

After failing in their hunt to bring Tottenham's Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium, the links to established forwards such as Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic have been relentless.

Speaking of the latter, a new report by Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as relayed by Firenze Viola and translated by Sport Witness, has suggested that the Serbian is considered as the ‘perfect striker’ by Pep Guardiola for both the present and the future of Manchester City.

It has been stated that Manchester City are now in the ‘front row’ to sign Dusan Vlahovic, and the Premier League champions are in fact ‘pushing’ to make the deal come to fruition.

The Serbian international’s current deal expires in 2023 and with the striker refusing to sign a contract extension, it is understood in various quarters that Fiorentina are willing to sell their talisman in the coming months.

Despite the 21-year entering into the last year of his contract in 2022, the deal is not set to be any cheaper, with agent Darko Ristic reported to be charging a hefty €10 million commission alone for one of Europe’s most sought-after young strikers.

As things stand, there is no information about whether Manchester City and Fiorentina have entered any negotiations to strike a deal for Dusan Vlahovic - who stands just two goals shy of breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring the most number of Serie A goals in a calendar year (33 goals in 2020).

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra