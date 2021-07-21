Pep Guardiola Identifies Midfield Target – Man City Yet To Make Formal Offer

It’s a new day of the summer transfer window and Manchester City have been linked with yet another potential signing with Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski being the latest player rumoured to be on Pep Guardiola’s wishlist.

Zielinski, predominantly an attacking midfielder, has reportedly attracted attention from the Manchester City boss who wants to bolster his midfield in a bid to refresh his squad ahead of his sixth season at the Etihad.

The 27-year-old midfielder impressed everyone with a 19 direct-goal contribution across 36 appearances in the Serie A, helping his side achieve a Europa League spot in a highly competitive Italian season.

According to a recent report in Italian daily La Reppublica, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing the Napoli midfielder. Although, the Premier League Champions have not registered their interest and are yet to make a formal offer for the player.

However, a deal is thought to be extremely difficult to get over the line owing to the severed ties between the Manchester City board and Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis after he blindsided the Cityzens with an unexpected U-turn when City were negotiating a deal for Jorginho a few years ago.

City have since vowed not to negotiate with the Napoli owner directly and are thought to be against the idea of signing players from the Italian side due to the unprofessional mannerisms of De Laurentiis.

Besides the sour relationship between the two clubs, the Poland international still has three years left on his current contract with Napoli. In addition, there is also a provision to extend for another year, meaning any potential transfer would be a rather expensive affair.

In the meanwhile, the player has joined Napoli’s pre-season preparations after his holidays and feels even more important at Napoli’s project for now.

Manchester City are concentrating all their efforts on signing their priority targets namely Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and England Captain Harry Kane in the ongoing transfer window, rendering any move for Piotr Zielinski an extremely remote possibility.

