Pep Guardiola identifies Villarreal defender as a potential target - Man United and Barcelona also interested

Nathan Allen

Manchester City may have to compete with Manchester United and Barcelona to sign young Villarreal defender Pau Torres, according to SPORT as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Spaniard (23) has been identified by City as a potential target to bolster their depleted backline, according to Catalan newspaper Sport. These reports go as far as to claim that both Manchester clubs have contacted Torres' representatives in an effort to get the player on board. 

(Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Torres' current contract contains a release clause of €50m - significantly less than either Manchester club paid for Aymeric Laporte or Harry Maguire. With that in mind, it's unlikely that the price tag would be a barrier for City. This is bad news for Barcelona, who are reportedly unwilling to cough up such a high price for a young player.

Torres came through the academy and B team at Villarreal and made thirty-eight starts last season while on loan at second division side Malaga. The success of this loan spell earned him a spot as a regular in the Villarreal first team, as well as his first cap for Spain, in which he scored. 

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

