Pep Guardiola 'Insists' on Summer Signing of Erling Haaland - Real Madrid Unable to Compete on Financial Level

Pep Guardiola has ‘insisted’ on Manchester City officials completing the signing of Erling Haaland in the coming summer window, despite stiff competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid, according to the latest reports.

Erling Haaland’s signature is almost every club in and amongst the European elite’s resolution for 2022, given his availability and his prolific nature in the goalscoring category.

With the Norwegian’s £64 million release clause set to activate in the summer, a host of clubs including Manchester City look likely to prepare an offer for one of the most devastating strikers in world football at present.

As per a new report by Spanish outlet AS, Pep Guardiola is has ‘asked’ club officials at Manchester City to make a ‘definitive effort’ to lure Erling Haaland to the Etihad Stadium in the upcoming summer transfer window

The report further claims that the Borussia Dortmund marksman is said to have ‘instructed’ his agent Mino Raiola to reach an agreement with Real Madrid ‘as soon as possible’.

However, it has been stated that Manchester City’s financial superiority ‘changes the scenario’, as the La Liga side will be unable to enter a ‘direct competition’ with the Premier League champions to sign the coveted talent.

In addition, AS report that the Los Blancos must let go of a number of key players from their squad and free up their existing wage bill in order to accommodate any potential mega-transfer in the summer.

Despite the Sky Blues asserting their dominance both domestically and in Europe operating without a natural number nine this season, it has been reported that Pep Guardiola is ‘insistent’ on the club signing Erling Haaland before the start of next season.

A recent report by the Athletic in December also adds weight to this speculation, as it stated that the Spanish tactician ‘admires’ the 21-year old's talent.

With a host of clubs in England believed to be keen on signing Erling Haaland, Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol has also reported that Manchester City would be in ‘pole position’ to make the deal come to fruition, if the former RB Salzburg man decides to pick the Premier League as his next destination.

While the competition to sign Erling Haaland in the summer is expected to be fierce, the prospect of him signing for Manchester City’s winning machine would be a scarier sight for all of their competitors in question.

