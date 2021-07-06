Pep Guardiola 'Instructs' Man City To Keep Tabs On Barcelona Forward

Pep Guardiola has instructed Manchester City to keep tabs on Antoine Griezmann as a potential replacement for Sergio Agüero, according to TyC Sports as relayed by Barça Universal.

The instruction comes as Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his front line following the departure of the Argentine talisman, with a move for Harry Kane looking increasingly difficult this summer.

It appears that challenging negotiations with Daniel Levy have made Manchester City consider alternatives, with attention now turning to the side that the club's all-time leading goalscorer himself has just joined on a free transfer.

This comes after Fabio Paratici, Spurs’ new director of football reportedly stated that the North London club have no intention of selling Harry Kane at any price, regardless of whether the England captain himself wishes to move on.

A big money departure would also make sense from a Barcelona point of view, with the Catalan club’s financial struggles still looming in the background.

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling speaks of his Man City form while on England duty

READ MORE: Tottenham director provides major update on Harry Kane future

Funds generated from any potential sale of Antoine Griezmann would go a long way to guaranteeing the renewal of Lionel Messi’s contract, as well as allowing the club to officially register their new signings.

Financial issues behind the scenes have reportedly even led the club to consider contract terminations in a bid to meet La Liga’s restrictions, a problem which will only worsen following the arrival of expensive reinforcements such as Memphis Depay.

As the summer transfer mill rumbles on, it appears increasingly likely that a move for Griezmann will become a more viable option for the Blues, particularly should Spurs continue to refuse to negotiate over Harry Kane.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra