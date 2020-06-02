Pep Guardiola 'knows' Bundesliga star will join Liverpool or Chelsea despite his attempts to 'seduce' the player

Pep Guardiola ‘knows’ RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner will sign for either Liverpool or Chelsea this summer, even though Manchester City had wanted him, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.

Guardiola himself had tried to ‘seduce’ the striker, who has recorded an impressive 43 goal contributions in 40 games for Leipzig this season. Werner also recorded a hat-trick in his second game back after the postponement of German football back in March.

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

With star striker Sergio Agûero potentially leaving at the end of this season, Guardiola would be wise to plan ahead and secure another striker to compete with Gabriel Jesus. Similarly, Werner's competency on the left wing would provide Pep with another option to replace Leroy Sané, who looks set to leave for Bayern Munich.

However, Liverpool have shown interest in the 24-year-old for some time, and could benefit from more depth in forward positions. Chelsea, similarly, have been relying on 22-year-old Tammy Abraham, with Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi both playing minor roles at the club.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra