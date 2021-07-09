Pep Guardiola Makes Phone Call To Barcelona Forward Over Possible Summer Transfer

Pep Guardiola has reportedly made a personal phone call to Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, with Manchester City named as a possible destination for the Frenchman this summer.

It has previously been reported that Manchester City were 'in good contact' with Griezmann's agent, after she reportedly offered the France international to the Etihad Stadium last summer - only for the finances to prevent a move.

However, with Barcelona seemingly in a disastrous financial situation at present, and Manchester City facing various hurdles in their ongoing pursuit of Harry Kane at Tottenham, Griezmann may be an alternative for the club to look in to.

Friday has brought about a fresh report from French outlet Footmercato, who bring to light various developments in the interest in Antoine Griezmann from the part of Manchester City, including a personal phone call.

According to the information of Footmercato, Manchester City have emerged as a potential destination for the Barcelona striker, and it is also claimed that Pep Guardiola had Griezmann on the phone - presumably to discuss a move.

It is claimed that the two man have 'enjoyed each other' for a long time, and that Antoine Griezmann could become a solution for Manchester City. It is reiterated that the priority for Etihad officials remains Tottenham's Harry Kane, but the asking price has 'cooled them off'.

The report suggests that as such, Antoine Griezmann could be an alternative in the coming weeks, with possible developments to follow.

A deal for Griezmann still seems a way off to many, and with there still being a determination to further pursue a deal for Harry Kane after the European Championships, no talks with alternatives are expected just yet.

However, alternatives shouldn't be ruled out, especially given the difficult negotiations that Manchester City currently face with Daniel Levy - who has already rejected a £100 million opening offer from the Premier League champions.

