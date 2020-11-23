Pep Guardiola orders Man City board to 'investigate the possibility' of signing Tottenham star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has asked the club's hierarchy to 'investigate the possibility' of signing Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane, claims the Independent.

There have been numerous reports recently asserting that City have decided to sign a new forward in the near future, be it in the January transfer window or next summer.

The Independent say, however, that there is one player in particular who has been "namechecked" by Guardiola - and that is Tottenham's star player Harry Kane.

Kane played a starring role in Spurs' 2-0 defeat of City on Saturday, displaying his all-round skillset by playing in a deeper #10 role.

Kane (27), is reported to be ready to consider his future at Spurs if Jose Mourinho's side do not prove able to win a trophy this season.

Any move for the England international would prove incredibly complex for City, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy a notoriously tough negotiator. It would likely require Kane to strongly desire a move, which, at present, does not seem likely.

Nevertheless, with Aguero's fitness issues, and Gabriel Jesus failing to consistently excel up front for City, the need for a striker is becoming increasingly acute.

Guardiola is right to identify Kane as perhaps the ideal target given there is no doubts about his ability to perform in England, but whether City will seriously pursue a move remains to be seen.

