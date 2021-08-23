Pep Guardiola 'Pleased' With Man City Squad, But Does Not Rule Out More Signings THIS SUMMER

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken out on the current state of the club's first team squad, claiming that any potential moves made before the end of the transfer window would "depend on the market".

Having already bolstered the Premier League champions' attacking ranks this summer through the £100 million addition of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, recent reports suggest that the Catalan coach remains desperate to pursue a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane - despite the struggles to persuade Tottenham to sell.

However, Pep Guardiola has said that he will be content with the squad he has at his disposal, even if no new faces come through the door before the deadline on 31st August.

This statement from the Manchester City boss has also come despite Gabriel Jesus being the only senior striker in the team - although the Brazilian international lined up as a winger against Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the media after a dominant 5-0 win over the Canaries at the weekend, Pep Guardiola explained, “When we decided not to extend the contract of Sergio Aguero and people asked what we would do, I said many times it would depend on the market."

"Maybe we will buy, maybe not. It is still the same situation. I will never complain. I have never complained since day one and I will not do it now."

Guardiola continued by stating, "But, of course, the club has an obligation and a duty to look forward to get better and to feel we can still be in there with a tough Premier League."

Rumours suggest that Tottenham will hold out for a figure of around £150 million for Harry Kane - a sum that Manchester City have reportedly been unwilling to match as of yet, although the urgent nature of the situation could force them to get much closer with their next offer.

