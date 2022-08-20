Pep Guardiola Provides Bernardo Silva Update

Bernardo Silva has been key under Pep Guardiola since he took over as manager however the midfielder has been central to a transfer saga this summer with Barcelona wanting him now the manager has given an update on the situation.

Barcelona have had a busy summer signing Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowksi but they don't want to stop there as they were strongly interested in Silva as well as French giants PSG.

Silva has been at City since 2017 IMAGO / Colorsport

With little time left in the window they are running out of time to complete a deal which also means that the Premier League Champions are running out of time to find a replacement.

In his press conference for the Newcastle game Guardiola said: "He’s our player, he knows our wishes as a club, me as a manager and even his mates.

"What is going to happen? I don’t know."

When asked if he wants him to stay Guardiola said: "I said many times, yes."

The Portuguese international has not started the first two league games of the season with Ilkay Gundogan, City's new club captain, starting instead.

He apparently had his head swayed by Barcelona's interest but they need to make funds to be able to put a deal in for him hence why they are trying to sell Frenkie De Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

De Jong to Manchester United doesn't look like it will happen though so at this moment in time Silva will be staying at City.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: