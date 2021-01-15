Pep Guardiola provides crucial Eric Garcia transfer update

Pep Guardiola has said he 'hopes' Eric Garcia does make make his move from Manchester City to Barcelona this month, but admits that he 'does not know' what is going to happen surrounding the centre-back.

Over the past few days, there have been multiple reports claiming that Barcelona and Manchester City were willing to agree on a €5 million fee to see the Spanish international make his long-awaited move back to the Camp Nou.

The expectation is that he will sign a five-year deal with the La Liga giants, after already agreeing personal terms with the club. However, the final hurdle appears to be an agreement among the presidential candidates at the Camp Nou to give the green light for the transfer.

Should all individuals agree on the move being necessary this month, then the deal can go ahead.

Speaking on the matter during press conference on Friday afternoon, Pep Guardiola said, "I hope not but maybe Barcelona knows better than me. I don't know what's going to happen but maybe it's going to happen..."

However, should a deal not be agreed this month, Eric Garcia will almost certainly leave the club at the end of the season - joining Barcelona on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

