Pep Guardiola refuses to comment on Barcelona star links and business being done in the Bundesliga - Man City Transfer Breakdown #8

As the days go on it seems ever more unlikely Manchester City will move to sign or sell anyone in the January transfer window. The trend in rumours so far this month is the club will look to do any major business in the summer.

Speaking of major business, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Jayden Braaf are on the agenda in today's transfer round-up...

Guardiola refuses to comment on Messi links

[Rumour rating: 3]

Let's be honest, Pep Guardiola's pre-match comments on the potential transfer of Lionel Messi to Manchester City are nothing to write home about. He took his usual stance on transfers - saying nothing until anything is confirmed. When asked whether he'd want Messi if he were to become available, here's what he had to say:

"He's a player for another club, I'm sorry. I always try to answer questions, but it's a player from Barcelona. About the transfer market, you know my opinion, it's about Txiki."

"I don't like to talk about players who are not here. The best way is to talk about this behind the scenes. My comments will not solve or break a deal, especially with players who are not here. I respect all who play for other teams."

If City fans want to take any encouragement from this - and it's why I've even bothered giving this 'rumour' a rating - is that Guardiola didn't spout his usual line about wanting the Argentine to stay at Barcelona for the rest of his career.

Maybe he's changed his mind...

City in the market for Haaland if he were to become available

[Rumour rating: 5]

Some interesting news yesterday morning!

Martin Blackburn from the Sun ran a report on the man every club in Europe has their eyes on - Erling Haaland. The Dortmund star has scored a phenomenal 35 goals in 34 appearances and has seemingly caught the eye of everyone at City. The report suggested City think the Norwegian can lead the line for the 'next ten years' and are extremely interested if he were to become available.

Another layer to the story is that club chiefs believe the 15% sell-on clause they have on Jadon Sancho - who City sold a few years ago - could work in their favour. They could agree to waiver or renegotiate that in order to gain an advantage over other clubs pursuing Haaland.

The reason this rumour only gets a five is because it's not necessary anything concrete. It's one of the first times we've heard the club would be interested if he were to become available, but there's nothing to even suggest Haaland wants to leave Dortmund as of yet.

Bundesliga giants keen on Man City winger

[Rumour rating: 6]

That title's giving me horribly severe flashbacks of the long drawn-out saga when Leroy Sané made the move to Bayern Munich last year. Thankfully this one's a bit more low-key.

Sport BILD are reporting Bayern Leverkusen are keen to bring in City winger Jayden Braaf on a permanent deal. This rumour could have some legs with various reports in the last month saying City are looking to move the 18-year-old on after failing to break into the first team. The Bundesliga are reportedly 'hot' for the transfer and will look to negotiate a deal to go through in the summer window.

