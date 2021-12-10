Pep Guardiola Responds to Erling Haaland Question During Press Conference Following Mino Raiola Comments

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was asked about his thoughts on a potential swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in his press conference, ahead of his side's league meeting with Wolves at the weekend.

The Premier League champions will be looking to bounce back from their minor setback this week in the Champions League with a win over Bruno Lage's side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Guardiola's side, who have won each of their previous five league games, suffered their first loss in eight outings against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday night.

The Sky Blues have managed to climb to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool without the services of an out-and-out striker and with Ferran Torres on the sidelines with a metatarsal injury.

However, recent reports have seen the Manchester outfit linked to a series of striking options amid the ongoing speculation linking Torres with a January switch to Barcelona, which is increasingly looking likely after it emerged that City have dropped their asking price for the Spain international.

Erling Haaland, who is perhaps the world's most sought-after forward, is high up on Manchester City's list of options to replace Sergio Aguero following their failure to land Harry Kane from Tottenham in the summer.

Speaking about the Norway international's future in a new interview with SPORT1, Haaland's agent Mino Raiola stated that the 21-year-old marksman could join either of Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Real Madrid when he leaves Dortmund.

Raiola further mentioned that Manchester City are way ahead than their cross-town rivals Manchester United in the race to sign the star striker, who will leave Dortmund either next summer or in 2023, when his current deal at the Signal Iduna Park runs out.

Previewing his side's upcoming Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was quizzed about Raiola's comments on Haaland and a potential move to the Etihad Stadium.

However, the Catalan boss wasn't keen to discuss the subject and stopped the reporter midway through the question, as he said: "Next question. Don't ask me about that (Mino Raiola's comment on Haaland's future). I'm not going to answer."

It is understandable that Guardiola wants to remain tight-lipped on such comments directly linking Haaland to the Etihad Stadium, with the 50-year-old simply wanting to focus on his current group of players and the set of games on the horizon.

Dusan Vlahovic, Joao Felix and Andre Silva are other names who have rumoured to be on Manchester City's wishlist, but should the Etihad hierarchy win the battle for Haaland's signature, it would arguably prove to be the most high-profile transfer business done by the club in their history.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra