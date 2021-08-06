Pep Guardiola Reveals Man City Are 'Very Interested' In Signing Harry Kane

Pep Guardiola has stated that Manchester City are 'very interested' in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane.

The Blues confirmed the £100 million signing of former Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish on Thursday, but are still hopeful of also signing Spurs captain Harry Kane this summer.

The 28 year-old is reportedly Manchester City’s top target for the remainder of the summer transfer window, as they prepare for life without all-time top goalscorer Sergio Agüero.

Kane, who has already seen a £100 million bid for him from Manchester City rejected by Spurs, has chosen not to return to pre-season training in an attempt to try and force a move away from North London.

READ MORE: What Jack Grealish's shirt number could mean for future transfers?

READ MORE: Grealish reveals admiration for Kevin de Bruyne in new interview

Manchester City will travel to London next weekend to play Spurs on the opening day of the Premier League season, although the Tottenham captain is not expected to be part of Nuno Espírito Santo’s squad for the fixture.

Speaking to the media for the first-time this season, Pep Guardiola confirmed that the club were 'very interested' in signing the striker this summer.

Pep Guardiola went on to say, “Harry Kane is an exceptionally talented striker and of course, we're very interested. But if Tottenham don't want to sell... Of course, we'll try.”

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: Aston Villa's huge offer to Grealish which had no effect revealed

Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly set a £160 million price tag on his talisman, as the Blues boss said that, “If they want to negotiate, many clubs would like to sign him.”

He also went on to say, “If Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it is finished. If they want to negotiate, many clubs would like to sign him. We are not an exception. We are very interested in him."

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra