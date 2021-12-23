Pep Guardiola Reveals Whether Man City Will Sign A Striker in January Amid Ferran Torres to Barcelona Links

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola discussed whether his side are looking to add a striker to their ranks in the January transfer window ahead of their Premier League clash with Leicester City at the weekend.

The Premier League champions can make it nine league wins on the bounce with three points in their upcoming tie with Brendan Rodgers' side on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

City sealed a convincing 4-0 win over Newcastle in their last league outing, as goals from Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling were all on the scoresheet against the Magpies.

A flurry of reports on Wednesday mentioned Ferran Torres being very close to completing a January switch to Barcelona for a reported fee of €55 million (plus €10 million in add-ons).

Ahead of his side's meeting with Leicester City at the weekend, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was asked whether his side will think of signing a striker in January to boost their attack following Torres' impending departure.

"We won't bring in a striker in January," said the Catalan boss in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, which means City are likely to put Torres' transfer fee to use in their hunt for a striker in the summer.

Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Dusan Vlahovic have been the names that have been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium in recent months.

Haaland is arguably the hottest young prospect in world football currently, with a host of sides across Europe expected to enter the race for the Borussia Dortmund man.

Kane was keen on a switch to the Etihad Stadium in the summer after publicly expressing his desire to leave Tottenham towards the end of the previous campaign, but a move failed to materialise in the end.

Vlahovic will be available for a fee in the vicinity of €75 million in January as per the comments from the Fiorentina board, who are aware of interest in their star forward from Arsenal too.

