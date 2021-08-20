Pep Guardiola Provides Update on Robert Lewandowski to Man City Links Ahead of Norwich Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has delivered his verdict on Robert Lewandowski's future while previewing his side's tie against Norwich City on Saturday.

The Catalan boss will be aiming to lead his side to their first competitive win of the new campaign against Daniel Farke's side after suffering narrow defeats against Leicester City and Tottenham in recent weeks.

Lewandowski, who has two years left on his current deal at Bayern Munich, has confirmed that he is looking for a new challenge after spending nearly a decade in the German top-flight.

However, it has been stated that Bayern would demand a sum in the region of £50 million for the 32-year-old, who registered 48 goals and nine assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for the German champions last term.

Speaking in his pre-match press-conference on Friday, Guardiola was asked about the chances of City entering the race to land the Poland international, who won a host of domestic silverware under the 50-year-old between 2013-16.

Guardiola said: "Lewy (Lewandowski) is such an important player for Bayern Munich and he will stay at Bayern Munich. I am not going to talk with 11 days left in the transfer market," as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League champions have been hot in their pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane in recent months, with the Etihad hierarchy offering a club-record offer worth £125 million to sign the England captain.

Lewandowski has been linked with a series of elite sides across Europe, but the fact that he is in the twilight of his career coupled with Bayern's valuation of the striker has proved to be a stumbling block for many clubs.

After completing the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million earlier this month, City are keen to land Kane to further bolster their attacking outlets as they look to challenge on all fronts once again this season.

