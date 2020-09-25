SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Pep Guardiola says rumoured Porto target was out of the matchday squad with some 'niggles'

Adam Booker

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Nicolas Otamendi was omitted from Thursday nights EFL Cup clash with Bournemouth due to slight niggles – not because he is linked with a move away from The Etihad.

According to comments by Pep Guardiola relayed by BT sport, the Argentine defender has faced some slight injury difficulty over the past weeks, and although he is heavily linked with a swap deal for Jules Kounde – this is not why he was not playing.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Furthermore, to compound Man City’s injury dilemmas – first choice centre back Aymeric Laporte is still unfit and is not expected to be available for the clash against Leicester on the weekend. 

Pep Guardiola opted to select a youthful defensive line in the EFL Cup third round on Thursday night – with teenage trio Bernabe, Garcia and Harwood-Bellis playing alongside experienced Kyle Walker. Will we see another young line-up against The Foxes on Sunday afternoon?

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra 

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City turn to other centre-back targets after pursuit of Napoli star stalls - new bid to be submitted in 'the next few hours'

MEN’s Stuart Brennan reports that Manchester City have decided to pursue other targets over Kalidou Koulibaly, namely namely Jules Koundé and José Giménez.

Adam Booker

Manchester City Council approve plans for huge Etihad Campus expansion

Manchester City Council have approved the planning permission for a large concert venue to be built next to the Etihad Stadium.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City centre-back 'very close' to leaving club - could finalise move in the coming days

Nicolas Otamendi is ‘very close’ to moving to Porto, reports Portuguese paper Correio da Manhã.

Adam Booker

Breaking: Man City set to complete signing of Portuguese centre-back for fee in the region of €65M

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Ruben Dias from SL Benfica for a fee in the region of €60 to €65 million, according to the latest claims from Portugal.

Freddie Pye

Breaking: Man City forward ruled out 'for a few weeks'

Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of action for 'a few weeks', according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City chief 'in love' with La Liga defender - 'preferable' that a deal be completed 'in the next few days'

Manchester City director Txiki Begiristain is reportedly 'in love' with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, with the club ready to 'launch a new attempt' to sign the defender, according to the latest claims from Spain.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'cannot be ruled out' in pursuit of Juventus defender - €25 million fee mentioned

Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Manchester City ‘cannot be ruled out’ as a potential suitor for Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani.

Adam Booker

Man City 'expect' to complete the signing of Sevilla centre-back 'after the Super Cup'

Manchester City expect to complete the signing of centre-back Jules Koundé after the Super Cup final between Sevilla and Bayern Munich.

Adam Booker

Five Things We Learned: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth (Carabao Cup)

Manchester City edged past an experienced Bournemouth side in the Carabao Cup third round to a fourth round tie against Burnley next week thanks to strikes from two of the EDS' brightest prospects produced over the last five years.

Nathan Allen

Pep Guardiola raves about Liam Delap’s Man City debut, gives verdict on Zack Steffan

Pep Guardiola's men advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with Thursday night's victory over Bournemouth, but it was the performance from the academy stars that kept the City faithful buzzing.

Shruti Sadbhav