Pep Guardiola says rumoured Porto target was out of the matchday squad with some 'niggles'

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Nicolas Otamendi was omitted from Thursday nights EFL Cup clash with Bournemouth due to slight niggles – not because he is linked with a move away from The Etihad.

According to comments by Pep Guardiola relayed by BT sport, the Argentine defender has faced some slight injury difficulty over the past weeks, and although he is heavily linked with a swap deal for Jules Kounde – this is not why he was not playing.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Furthermore, to compound Man City’s injury dilemmas – first choice centre back Aymeric Laporte is still unfit and is not expected to be available for the clash against Leicester on the weekend.

Pep Guardiola opted to select a youthful defensive line in the EFL Cup third round on Thursday night – with teenage trio Bernabe, Garcia and Harwood-Bellis playing alongside experienced Kyle Walker. Will we see another young line-up against The Foxes on Sunday afternoon?

