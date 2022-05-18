Pep Guardiola Seeks to Bring Former Assistant Coach Back to Manchester City for 2022/2023 Season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola may be looking to add former Elite Development Squad coach and Premier League 2 winner Enzo Maresca back in to his coaching staff as an assistant, according to a new report.

While Pep Guardiola understandably takes a fair share of the credit for Manchester City’s rousing success, it is key to note that the Spanish tactician has assembled an acclaimed team of coaching staff that work in tandem with him behind-the-scenes.

For instance, the Spaniard’s assistant coach Juanma Lillo - who came in as a replacement for the now-Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta last season - has over four decades of managerial experience, both at club and international level.

Similarly, another of Pep Guardiola’s assistants at Manchester City has enjoyed a sparkling career so far, notably managing Barcelona’s youth teams from the U11s to the U18s, whilst also managing Liverpool’s U18 and U23 sides, showcasing his excellent pedigree in the game.

It now seems as though the Catalan Manchester City manager wishes to bolster his coaching staff even further, by re-adding another brilliant football brain to the ensemble.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images As per the information of Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Pep Guardiola is eyeing the re-addition of Enzo Maresca to his staff at Manchester City as an assistant coach ahead of the new season. IMAGO / LaPresse It has also been stated that the Italian, who managed Manchester City's Elite Development Squad (EDS) during the 2020/21 season and led the side to the Premier League 2 title, is now set for a return to the club. Ultimately, Enzo Maresca’s incredible work with Manchester City’s U23s landed him his most recent managerial job at Serie B side, Parma. IMAGO / Action Plus

However, he was shown the door by the Italian club in November last year, as his side won four, drawn five, and lost five in 14 competitive matches - a disastrous return for a club that was aiming to secure promotion at the end of the season.

Despite the fact that things failed to work out in Italy, Pep Guardiola may well look past that, as there is no denying how excellent Enzo Maresca’s CV is in his relatively short coaching career, working as an assistant manager at clubs such as Ascoli, Sevilla and West Ham before his stint at Manchester City.

With the Spaniard hinting at handing certain young players a bigger role next season, Enzo Maresca’s successful experience of working with them in the past could be a potential reason why he lands a role at Manchester City ahead of next term.

