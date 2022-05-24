Pep Guardiola Set to Begin Manchester City's Pursuit of Premier League Star IN THE COMING WEEKS

Manchester City have identified Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips as their preferred choice to replace Fernandinho next season, according to a new report.

Manchester City are understood to be lining up a series of signings in the summer transfer window after clinching their fourth Premier League title in five seasons with a sensational 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues will bid farewell to club captain Fernandinho - who is expected to return to Brazil - with further uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan - all of whom are entering the final year of their respective contracts.

City are understood to be in pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder to bolster their ranks in the position, with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Declan Rice and Paul Pogba all linked with a potential move to the Etihad Stadium in recent months.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Leeds star Kalvin Phillips has emerged as a target for the six-time Premier League champions in the past few weeks, with Manchester United also believed to be keen on the England international's signature ahead of the upcoming campaign. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images According to Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, Manchester City have identified Phillips as their top target to replace Fernandinho, who signed off by lifting his fifth league title at the weekend. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images It has been claimed the club believe the 26-year-old is the right fit to suit Guardiola's style of play and possesses the right profile for the squad, which is expected to see a few incomings and outgoings ahead of the new season.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are expected to begin their pursuit of the Leeds-born midfielder in the coming weeks, and the prospect of working under the Catalan and competing for major trophies could tempt Phillips to agree a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Whilst Rodri has been arguably one of the best holding midfielders across Europe for the past 12 months, City are in need of depth in the middle of the park and Phillips could provide solid competition for the former Atletico Madrid man, who scored a crucial leveller against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Having come up just short in the Champions League semi-final as well as crashing out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season, Manchester City will be keen to strengthen their squad to challenge on all fronts again next term.

