Pep Guardiola Shows Interest In Two Barcelona Stars - Seven Man City Players 'Made Available' In Return

Pep Guardiola has shown an interest in signing Barcelona's Ousmane Dembélé and Sergi Roberto, with a choice of up to seven Manchester City players offered in return.

A report by Esporte in Spain has provided us with an update in the seemingly revolving door concerning Manchester City and Barcelona.

Already this summer, Eric Garcia and Sergio Agüero have made moves to the Spanish giants, but many, many more have been linked with moves recently.

Not just going one way too, with the latest reports suggesting Pep Guardiola's is interested in a few Barcelona stars.

Ousmane Dembélé and Sergio Roberto are two names that have been mentioned in the report. Roberto's versatility is something that'll peak the manager's interest, whilst Dembélé's pure pace would be a valuable asset if some rumoured departures occur.

Journalist Gerard Romero mentions up to SEVEN Manchester City players have been made available in return; including Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo.

Recently, Bernardo Silva has been heavily linked with a move away, plus Aymeric Laporte has made it clear he would like a move back to La Liga - specifically one of the big three, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Despite saying there's seven Manchester City players that could make moves away from the club, the report only names four and briefly mentions there's three others.

The identities of the three are unknown, but it could be true Manchester City and Barcelona's good relationship could facilitate deals both ways.

