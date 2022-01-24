Pep Guardiola Speaks 'Highly' to His 'Own Circle' About Manchester United Target - Club Fear £120M Bidding War

Manchester United are reportedly fearing a 'bidding war' with Manchester City over the potential £120 million signing of West Ham and England midfielder, Declan Rice next summer.

It is far from an outlandish shout to suggest that Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been the most in-form defensive midfielder in Europe this season, acting as a vital cog in Pep Guardiola's system.

While the Spanish international did impress in his opening two seasons at the Etihad Stadium, there was certainly room for improvement in his game to regard him as the rightful heir to Fernandinho’s throne at City.

However, Rodri has put every doubt to bed in the ongoing campaign, emerging as the most complete version of a number six in world football with a string of imperious displays

Despite the strength of the Spaniard's performances so far this season, links between Manchester City and a potential recruit in defensive midfield are not disappearing, with a new report providing an update on the club's admiration for a Premier League name.

As per a report from West Ham website Claret & Hugh, Manchester United ‘fear’ heading into a potential £120 million bidding war with Manchester City for Declan Rice.

It has been further highlighted that Manchester United are ‘aware’ about how Pep Guardiola has spoken ‘highly’ about Declan Rice within his ‘own circle’, with the England international claimed to be ‘greatly admired’ at the Etihad Stadium.

While Manchester United’s need for a defensive-minded midfielder has been discussed in detail as a problem position, the same cannot be said for Manchester City.

Rodri has been in sparkling touch throughout the campaign, with standout moments such as his heroic block against Liverpool, vital goals against Everton and Arsenal at home, as well as the Spaniard’s last-gasp winner against the Gunners.

If anything, a potential back-up for the understated midfielder is a more pressing concern, with age looking like it has finally caught up with Fernandinho.

While Declan Rice has been in fantastic form this season, Manchester City look much more likely to utilise the same amount of funds towards buying an established striker in the summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra