Pep Guardiola Speaks On Bernardo Silva's Future At Press Conference in Barcelona

Pep Guardiola has spoken out on the rumours that Bernardo Silva will be leaving the club at a press conference in Barcelona today. The press conference is centred around the upcoming charity game between Barcelona and Manchester City.

Guardiola was asked about Bernardo Silva, and has given a strong answer about where he believes Bernardo will play his football next season. It looks to be good news for Manchester City fans.

Bernardo Silva celebrates against Real Madrid IMAGO / NurPhoto

"As of today, in my opinion, Bernardo Silva will continue with Manchester City next season, our goal, as a club, is for him to stay with us".

A defiant answer from Pep Guardiola, who doesn't hop around the subject on any level. He believes Bernardo Silva will be a Manchester City player next season, and he said this while in the home of the club who desperately want to bring the midfielder to the club.

As we reported last night, Bernardo is expected to stay at the club. The midfielder is not expected to join Barcelona next season according to our sources here at City Transfer Room.

Is Pep Guardiola telling the whole truth? Or is this a bargaining tool the Spanish manager is employing? Only time will tell.

