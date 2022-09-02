Pep Guardiola Speaks On Decision To Sign Manuel Akanji

Manchester City signed Manuel Akanji yesterday for a fee of around €17million, in a deal that took a lot of people by surprise.

The offer from City to Borussia Dortmund came out of nowhere, and it was for a player they had not been linked to once in the entire window.

Pep Guardiola has been speaking about the club's decision to sign Manuel Akanji today.

Pep Guardiola has been speaking about the signing of Manuel Akanji. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

“We had four incredible centre defenders,”

"Laporte had a tough injury. He’s getting better but he won’t be back within a month or two."

“Ake had some muscular problems. We couldn’t live with just two centre-backs with this schedule.”

The decision to sign the player was taken a week before the deadline closed. Manuel Akanji was not a player that was on Manchester City's list from the beginning but made sense at the time giving the circumstances.

With a jam-packed run in before the world cup starts in November, the chance of more injuries is very high. An injury to either Ruben Dias or John Stones and a re-aggravation to Nathan Ake's injury would leave Pep Guardiola's side doomed defensively.

Manuel Akanji comes in as an experienced international at an affordable price who suits the play style. It was a no brainer for those internally at Manchester City.

The player is available for Manchester City's trip to Aston Villa but is unlikely to start the game with Ruben Dias and John Stones performances against Nottingham Forest.

