City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola identifies Juventus defender as potential centre-back recruit this summer

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola's 'desire' to sign Leonardo Bonucci been around for 'some time', but has thus far been 'unfulfillable' due to Juventus' reluctance to sell, according to Calciomercato.

Bonucci has been integral to the Turin side this season, having played 90 minutes in 23 of their last 26 league games. Pep Guardiola sees Bonucci as the 'perfect defender', with the quality and leadership characteristics to potentially fill the void left by Vincent Kompany.

A key theme for Manchester City this season has been their unreliability in defence, with centre-backs John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi proving unstable at times.

fbl-ita-seriea-juventus-inter

But Guardiola sees Bonnuci, who has also contributed three goals to his team this season, as the ideal man to fortify his defensive line for next season. The Italian has led his side to the top of Serie A this season, with Juventus sitting one point clear of Lazio with the remainder of Italy's top-flight cancelled for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pep Guardiola identifies two problem positions in defence to improve Man City next season

Pep Guardiola is looking to shake-up Manchester City's back-line this summer with two new signings in the next transfer window.

richarddugdale

Bayern Munich plot player exchange + £50 million cash bid to persuade Man City to part with Leroy Sané

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are prepared to offer David Alaba plus £50 million for Leroy Sane this summer, report SunSport.

markgough96

Man City 'chasing' Hellas Verona defender - but rival interest from Man United, Everton & Inter Milan

Manchester City are among a trio of Premier League sides 'chasing' Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, but Inter Milan lead the race, say L'Arena.

markgough96

Manchester City 'surprised' by one Premier League rivals' involvement in UEFA ban enquiry

Manchester City officials are said to be 'surprised' by Liverpool's involvement in an attempt to clarify UEFA’s position, expecting only clubs below them in the Premier League to express an interest.

Alex Farrell

Swap deal involving David Alaba and Leroy Sané stalls – Austrian prefers move to Spain

There has been a few developments in the rumours linking David Alaba to Manchester City in a potential swap deal for Leroy Sané.

Alex Farrell

Leeds United set to exercise £8 million buyout clause for Man City midfielder

Championship side Leeds United are ready to exercise their right to buy Jack Harrison for £8m, report The Athletic.

markgough96

Man City star 'taking his time' in giving club 'guarantees' about his future - will try to leave unless Champions League ban is overturned

Belgian media outlet Sport/Foot report that Man City star Kevin de Bruyne could look to leave the club, unless its Champions League ban is overturned.

markgough96

Nearly half of the Premier League clubs are looking to stop Man City participating in next seasons Champions League

Nine of the twenty current Premier League sides are looking to stop Manchester City competing in next years UEFA Champions League.

Harry Winters

by

Sapsap

Bayern Munich facing competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid for Leroy Sané's signature

Bayern Munich have now been joined by Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race for Manchester City winger, Leroy Sané.

Danny Lardner

Exclusive: Manchester City contact elderly and disabled season ticket holders to offer support

Manchester City have been making contact with elderly and disabled season tickets holders offering their support and assistance during to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Freddie Pye