Pep Guardiola identifies Juventus defender as potential centre-back recruit this summer

Pep Guardiola's 'desire' to sign Leonardo Bonucci been around for 'some time', but has thus far been 'unfulfillable' due to Juventus' reluctance to sell, according to Calciomercato.

Bonucci has been integral to the Turin side this season, having played 90 minutes in 23 of their last 26 league games. Pep Guardiola sees Bonucci as the 'perfect defender', with the quality and leadership characteristics to potentially fill the void left by Vincent Kompany.



A key theme for Manchester City this season has been their unreliability in defence, with centre-backs John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi proving unstable at times.

But Guardiola sees Bonnuci, who has also contributed three goals to his team this season, as the ideal man to fortify his defensive line for next season. The Italian has led his side to the top of Serie A this season, with Juventus sitting one point clear of Lazio with the remainder of Italy's top-flight cancelled for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra