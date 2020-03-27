City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola identifies two problem positions in defence to improve Man City next season

richarddugdale

Manchester City are looking to strengthen their back-line with two positions being eyed up, according to SunSport.

With Bayern Munich still 'tracking' Leroy Sané, it's being reported that a swap deal for David Alaba and around £50 million is on the cards. Pep Guardiola is apparently interested in Alaba due to the pair having a 'strong relationship' from their time together with the Bundesliga champions.

The versatile Austrian can play at both left-back and centre-back, but SunSport claim the Manchester City boss wants a new player for both positions.

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-fc-augsburg-bundesliga

This shouldn't surprise fans, as the clubs' hierarchy have previously been indecisive with their pursuits for a left-back, and turned down the chance to replace Vincent Kompany when he left the club at the end of last season.

Manchester City were at one time interested in signing Ben Chilwell from Leicester, but went cold on him, electing to bring back former academy player Angelio instead - now on loan at RB Leipzig. This leaves the injury prone Benjamin Mendy and natural-midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko as the clubs' main left-back options.

aston-villa-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-final (11)

At centre-back, Manchester City's MVP this campaign has been Fernandinho, who only transitioned to this position earlier in the season, and has one year remaining on his current contract. Aymeric Laporte continues to recover from injury, while John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi will need to find their form again, should the football calendar resume.

It has been suggested that Manchester City intend to move players on at the end of this season, which could pave the way for new players fill these positions.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pep Guardiola identifies Juventus defender as potential centre-back recruit this summer

Pep Guardiola is reportedly interested in recruiting Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci (32) to Manchester City this summer.

Danny Lardner

Bayern Munich plot player exchange + £50 million cash bid to persuade Man City to part with Leroy Sané

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are prepared to offer David Alaba plus £50 million for Leroy Sane this summer, report SunSport.

markgough96

Man City 'chasing' Hellas Verona defender - but rival interest from Man United, Everton & Inter Milan

Manchester City are among a trio of Premier League sides 'chasing' Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, but Inter Milan lead the race, say L'Arena.

markgough96

Manchester City 'surprised' by one Premier League rivals' involvement in UEFA ban enquiry

Manchester City officials are said to be 'surprised' by Liverpool's involvement in an attempt to clarify UEFA’s position, expecting only clubs below them in the Premier League to express an interest.

Alex Farrell

Swap deal involving David Alaba and Leroy Sané stalls – Austrian prefers move to Spain

There has been a few developments in the rumours linking David Alaba to Manchester City in a potential swap deal for Leroy Sané.

Alex Farrell

Leeds United set to exercise £8 million buyout clause for Man City midfielder

Championship side Leeds United are ready to exercise their right to buy Jack Harrison for £8m, report The Athletic.

markgough96

Man City star 'taking his time' in giving club 'guarantees' about his future - will try to leave unless Champions League ban is overturned

Belgian media outlet Sport/Foot report that Man City star Kevin de Bruyne could look to leave the club, unless its Champions League ban is overturned.

markgough96

Nearly half of the Premier League clubs are looking to stop Man City participating in next seasons Champions League

Nine of the twenty current Premier League sides are looking to stop Manchester City competing in next years UEFA Champions League.

Harry Winters

by

Sapsap

Bayern Munich facing competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid for Leroy Sané's signature

Bayern Munich have now been joined by Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race for Manchester City winger, Leroy Sané.

Danny Lardner

Exclusive: Manchester City contact elderly and disabled season ticket holders to offer support

Manchester City have been making contact with elderly and disabled season tickets holders offering their support and assistance during to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Freddie Pye