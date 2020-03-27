Pep Guardiola identifies two problem positions in defence to improve Man City next season

Manchester City are looking to strengthen their back-line with two positions being eyed up, according to SunSport.

With Bayern Munich still 'tracking' Leroy Sané, it's being reported that a swap deal for David Alaba and around £50 million is on the cards. Pep Guardiola is apparently interested in Alaba due to the pair having a 'strong relationship' from their time together with the Bundesliga champions.

The versatile Austrian can play at both left-back and centre-back, but SunSport claim the Manchester City boss wants a new player for both positions.

This shouldn't surprise fans, as the clubs' hierarchy have previously been indecisive with their pursuits for a left-back, and turned down the chance to replace Vincent Kompany when he left the club at the end of last season.

Manchester City were at one time interested in signing Ben Chilwell from Leicester, but went cold on him, electing to bring back former academy player Angelio instead - now on loan at RB Leipzig. This leaves the injury prone Benjamin Mendy and natural-midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko as the clubs' main left-back options.

At centre-back, Manchester City's MVP this campaign has been Fernandinho, who only transitioned to this position earlier in the season, and has one year remaining on his current contract. Aymeric Laporte continues to recover from injury, while John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi will need to find their form again, should the football calendar resume.

It has been suggested that Manchester City intend to move players on at the end of this season, which could pave the way for new players fill these positions.

