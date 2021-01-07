Pep Guardiola wants to 'renew partnership' with Lionel Messi - club in 'commanding lead' over others

Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi both wanted to 'renew their partnership' at Manchester City during the summer transfer window, and that remains the case, according to the latest reports from England.

It should come as no surprise to anyone to see links surrounding Barcelona's greatest ever player starting to creep up into the media once again, with the player now officially able to speak to potential suitors ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

However, Messi himself has firmly denied any possibility of him leaving the club this month, and has even disregarded any suggestion that he has spoken to other clubs or any of Barcelona's leading presidential candidates.

However, Sky Sports have provided a little insight into where the Argentine's next destination may be come the end of the current season.

It has been claimed that during the summer, both Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola wanted to 'renew their partnership' at Manchester City - putting the Etihad club in a 'commanding lead' over other suitors.

Sky Sports also suggest that this desire to be reunited at the Etihad Stadium 'remains the case', and with Messi claiming he would be interested in a move to the USA at some stage in his career - perhaps the City Football Group could provide him with the best long-term solution to both of his desires.

It must be remembered however, that the chances of Messi deciding his future prior to the election of a new president at the Camp Nou are very slim. In fact, out of respect for the Blaugrana, the likely scenario is that Messi will allow the new president to sit down and highlight the plans for the club long-term, before he makes any call on his immediate future.

