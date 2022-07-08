Skip to main content

Report: Pep Guardiola Weighing up a Deal to Sign Former Bayern Munich Youth Dzenan Pejcinovic

Pep Guardiola has been rumoured to be bringing in teen sensation Dzenan Pejcinovic who is out of contract with FC Augsburg. 

A report in Bildplus (via Sport Witness) says the 17-year-old is being watched by Manchester City scouts who are keen build a strong youth team to make the grade into the first team squad. 

imago1012253971h

Bild are quick to praise the Under 17 international billing him as a potential star for Die Mannschaft and that's not gone unnoticed with Guardiola, Niko Kovac who is head coach at Wolfsburg and Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus.

Wolfsburg could hold all the cards with this deal due to creating a clearer path to first-team football but that won't put the Premier League champions off. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1006391078h

In his first 16 caps for Germany at U17 level, he scored 17 goals and provided five assists along with scoring 13 goals in the German youth leagues last season. 

Pejcinovic is yet to make his senior debut but all reports coming from the German media say that it won't be loing until his has an impact for the right club.

With Pejcinovic being out of contract and a free agent, he won't be under any pressure to get a deal over the line but will wait for the right one to come along.  

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

imago1011757587h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Replacing Nathan Ake With Villareal Defender Pau Torres

By Dylan Mcbennett18 minutes ago
Pau Torres
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have A List Of Defenders Lined Up If They Decide To Replace Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus
Transfer Rumours

Former Manchester City Striker Gabriel Jesus Scores Twice Arsenal Debut Against German Side Nurnberg

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Are On The Verge Of Signing Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
lee sharpe
News

'Absolute Perfect Fit'- Lee Sharpe Gives Verdict On Kalvin Phillips' Transfer To Manchester City

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Have Full Agreement With Manchester City Centre-Back Nathan Ake On Personal Terms

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Kabore Burkino Faso
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Southampton Are Targeting Manchester City's Issa Kabore

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago
imago1012406207h (1)
Features/Opinions

Could Manchester City Look At Paulo Dybala On A Free Transfer As Raheem Sterling Replacement?

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago