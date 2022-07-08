Report: Pep Guardiola Weighing up a Deal to Sign Former Bayern Munich Youth Dzenan Pejcinovic

Pep Guardiola has been rumoured to be bringing in teen sensation Dzenan Pejcinovic who is out of contract with FC Augsburg.

A report in Bildplus (via Sport Witness) says the 17-year-old is being watched by Manchester City scouts who are keen build a strong youth team to make the grade into the first team squad.

Bild are quick to praise the Under 17 international billing him as a potential star for Die Mannschaft and that's not gone unnoticed with Guardiola, Niko Kovac who is head coach at Wolfsburg and Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus.

Wolfsburg could hold all the cards with this deal due to creating a clearer path to first-team football but that won't put the Premier League champions off.

In his first 16 caps for Germany at U17 level, he scored 17 goals and provided five assists along with scoring 13 goals in the German youth leagues last season.

Pejcinovic is yet to make his senior debut but all reports coming from the German media say that it won't be loing until his has an impact for the right club.

With Pejcinovic being out of contract and a free agent, he won't be under any pressure to get a deal over the line but will wait for the right one to come along.

