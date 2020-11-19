Pep Guardiola will 'receive funds' for signings and 'will be backed' if necessary - Lionel Messi remains target for Man City

Pep Guardiola has been assured by Manchester City that 'he will be backed' in the transfer market, with the Catalan boss being assured he will 'receive funds' if necessary in order to freshen up his squad next season, as per the latest reports.

The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss put pen-to-paper on a new two-year contract extension at the Etihad Stadium, amid recent claims that the club were already progressing with their shortlist of candidates to succeed the 49-year-old from the start of the 2021/2022 campaign.

Additional details on the negotiations and the process that was undertaken to persuade Guardiola to commit to the club have been revealed by Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus in Friday's edition of the Times.

(Photo via Man City)

Not only was Guardiola 'assured' by his employers that 'he will be backed' in the upcoming transfer markets, but the Times also report that chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak informed the coach that he had 'the full backing' of owner Sheikh Mansour.

As part of the same conversation with Al Mubarak, it was also informed to Guardiola that he 'would receive funds', if he felt it was 'necessary', to 'freshen up' the squad next season - as per the same report from the ever-reliable Hirst and Ballus.

(Photo via Man City)

The recently de-throned Premier League champions have been linked with a multitude of stars from across the globe over the past 12 months, including the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Houssem Aouar, Erling Haaland, and none other than Lionel Messi - who continues fail to commit long-term to the Camp Nou.

Following Pep Guardiola's signing of the new two-extension, Manchester City now reportedly feel they are 'in a stronger position' to recruit their transfer targets. In fact, and perhaps far more exciting from a City fans' perspective, the club also remain 'interested' in signing Lionel Messi.

Supporters are certainly in for an exciting ride of the next few transfer windows, and the next two seasons with Guardiola at the helm... but, when is it never NOT exciting, right Blues?

-----

