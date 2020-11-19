SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Pep Guardiola will 'receive funds' for signings and 'will be backed' if necessary - Lionel Messi remains target for Man City

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola has been assured by Manchester City that 'he will be backed' in the transfer market, with the Catalan boss being assured he will 'receive funds' if necessary in order to freshen up his squad next season, as per the latest reports.

The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss put pen-to-paper on a new two-year contract extension at the Etihad Stadium, amid recent claims that the club were already progressing with their shortlist of candidates to succeed the 49-year-old from the start of the 2021/2022 campaign.

Additional details on the negotiations and the process that was undertaken to persuade Guardiola to commit to the club have been revealed by Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus in Friday's edition of the Times. 

EnMKZ3kW8AEzsAY
(Photo via Man City)

Not only was Guardiola 'assured' by his employers that 'he will be backed' in the upcoming transfer markets, but the Times also report that chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak informed the coach that he had 'the full backing' of owner Sheikh Mansour.

As part of the same conversation with Al Mubarak, it was also informed to Guardiola that he 'would receive funds', if he felt it was 'necessary', to 'freshen up' the squad next season - as per the same report from the ever-reliable Hirst and Ballus.

EnMMdhrWMAMUFz4
(Photo via Man City)

The recently de-throned Premier League champions have been linked with a multitude of stars from across the globe over the past 12 months, including the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Houssem Aouar, Erling Haaland, and none other than Lionel Messi - who continues fail to commit long-term to the Camp Nou.

Following Pep Guardiola's signing of the new two-extension, Manchester City now reportedly feel they are 'in a stronger position' to recruit their transfer targets. In fact, and perhaps far more exciting from a City fans' perspective, the club also remain 'interested' in signing Lionel Messi.

peru-v-argentina-south-american-qualifiers-for-qatar-2022

Supporters are certainly in for an exciting ride of the next few transfer windows, and the next two seasons with Guardiola at the helm... but, when is it never NOT exciting, right Blues?

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City 'determined' to sign Barcelona forward - club to 'turn attentions' to player after Pep Guardiola contract extension

Manchester City will now turn their attentions to the pursuit and potential signing of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, after Pep Guardiola committed the next two seasons of his managerial career to the Etihad Stadium, as per the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City are 'actively pursuing' deal for Barcelona forward - €80-90M valuation mentioned for January window

Manchester City are reportedly now 'actively pursuing' a deal for Lionel Messi and are looking to 'potentially' sign the Barcelona forward in the January transfer window, according to the latest claims.

Freddie Pye

by

mancityscot

Man City 'preparing to close operation' for Barcelona star in January - player 'no longer hides' that he is 'not happy'

Precisely two hours and four minutes after manager Pep Guardiola extended his contract at Manchester City, the first transfer rumours linking Barcelona forward Lionel Messi with a move to the Etihad emerged. Who's surprised?

Freddie Pye

“I would say that at this time, the reason I signed the contract is for our chairman." - Pep Guardiola reacts to signing a contract extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has this morning signed a two-year extension to his current contract - keeping him at the club until 2023.

harryasiddall

OFFICIAL: Pep Guardiola signs a two-year contract extension at Man City

Pep Guardiola has today signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City.

harryasiddall

Outspoken La Liga President claims Man City are "financed differently" in latest outburst

As both the January transfer window and Barcelona presidential elections loom, rumours around Lionel Messi’s future are beginning to re-emerge. Today, outspoken La Liga president Javier Tebas, has had his say on the matter....

Harry Winters

by

Sonski

"I was crying" - Man City star's family member reveals emotional reaction to recent fixture

Ferran Torres' grandfather has revealed he could not contain his emotion when he watched his grandson score a hattrick against Germany.

markgough96

Man City show interest in La Liga attacking midfield starlet - player has two-years left on current deal

Manchester City have been showing an interest in Valencia starlet Kang-in Lee. The 19-year old has two-years left on his current deal and it's reported by Rafa Martin that City could take advantage of that situation.

harryasiddall

Man City stance on Lionel Messi move revealed ahead of January transfer window

Manchester City have retained interest in Lionel Messi and are ready to go back in for him in January.

Adam Booker

Ferran Torres was able to join La Liga side in 2017 for just €8M - phone call from Man City boss persuaded move in 2020

New summer signing Ferran Torres has turned many heads so far this season for Manchester City. After the departure of Leroy Sane there were big attacking shoes to be filled in Pep Guardiola’s City side.

Adam Booker