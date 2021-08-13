Pep Guardiola's Comments On Man City 'Leadership Group' Drops Huge Hint On Remaining Transfer Business

Pep Guardiola has said the Manchester City dressing room will decide on the leadership group once the transfer window has closed.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's Premier League opener with Tottenham Hotspur, Guardiola was asked whether the team had decided on the so-called 'leadership group.'

Despite Fernandinho extending his contract and continuing his role as club captain, the decision making amongst the players has shifted away from the usual traditional methods since Pep Guardiola joined the club.

The 2020/21 'leadership group' consisted of Fernandinho, Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.

When asked if the same names had been finalised this season, Guardiola said; "Not yet, when we finish the transfer window we will vote."

Despite saying so little, Guardiola's comments could be saying a lot about Manchester City's transfer plans.

If there were to be no more activity in or out, surely the same players would continue their roles from last season.

Starting with potential outgoings, Guardiola has previously confirmed that 'three or four' players in the squad have asked to leave the club this summer and later it emerged that three names included Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus.

However, one other player with a future that's still up in the air is Raheem Sterling.

The England international is locked in talks with the club regarding a new contract, but it's well known Real Madrid have been long-term admirers.

Looking at it the opposite way, key striker target Harry Kane is the current England captain. If he were to arrive at the club, his experience at the top level would surely slot straight into the leadership group.

It could also be the case that some players within are due for promotion. Throughout last season, Ruben Dias was heavily praised for his incredible leadership qualities, and he could be one to join the group of elite players.

