Pep Guardiola's Left-Back Options For Next Season Outlined, Centre-Back Sales Highlighted - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #10

Arrivals

Left-Back Changes - Rumour Rating: 5

Since Pep Guardiola took over as manager of Manchester City, the club have made only one true left-back signing - Benjamin Mendy.

In the time, due to Mendy’s injury problems, five different players have had spells on the left defensive flank - none of which are natural left-backs. As a result, many rumours have linking Manchester City to a variety of different left full-backs.

However, according to recent information from the Manchester Evening News’ Simon Bajkowski, Oleksandr Zinchenko will head into the 2021/22 season as Pep Guardiola’s number one left-back.

According to the report, the club will not be able to sell Benjamin Mendy this summer, leaving little to no room to sign another left-back - especially with some of the reported prices for Manchester City targets Nuno Mendes and Antonee Robinson.

However, the club are encouraged by the promising performances at left-back by both Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo, and thus will focus their summer efforts on other areas of the pitch.

My rumour rating of ‘5’ is based on the fact that either situation seems entirely possible for me. If the money is right, and certain players find new homes, the club could look to bring in a new full-back. However, with the recent reports stating those contingencies, I have decided to leave my rumour rating right down the middle.

Central Midfield - Rumour Rating: 4

With the news that Fernandinho is on the verge of signing a new deal to keep him at the Etihad for one more season, rumours of the club spending big money on a central midfielder could be delayed until next season.

With Rodri still at the club, and Pep Guardiola showing confidence in Ilkay Gundogan’s ability to play in the holding midfield role, the club could feel confident with their current assets in the middle of the park.

Despite that, the club have not taken their eyes off of some promising young midfielders around the Premier League. According to the Manchester Evening News’ Stuart Brennan, the progress of Kalvin Phillips at Leeds has 'not escaped notice' from the Etihad hierarchy and West Ham’s Declan Rice has 'interested' the club. However, with Fernandinho’s extension imminent, the position becomes less of a priority for the club’s decision makers.

A rumour rating of ‘4’ seems sufficient in this case. The club clearly have confidence in the midfielders that they currently have. Although, if one of their long term targets becomes available for a sensible price, we could see the club go in for a player that they believe could fill Fernandinho’s boots long term.

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 7

The Aston Villa star has been the subject of major transfer rumours for some time now. This summer in particular, most of the rumours have suggested that the England man has spurred a lot of interest at Manchester City.

However, with a price tag reportedly set at £100 million by the Villa Park club, City would likely need to pull some financial strings to secure the talents of the 25-year-old.

According to the MEN’s Stuart Brennan, Grealish will top the list of attacking midfield options for Pep Guardiola - dependent on if Manchester City can sell want-away attacker Bernardo Silva. On top of that, City could even move for Grealish if they don’t sell anyone, but the strict budgets they impose would make that a tough task.

My rumour rating comes in surprisingly high at ‘7’. However, all signs seem to point towards Bernardo Silva leaving the club, and if another club meets the €60 million valuation set by the Manchester City decision makers, it could free up space and money for the Aston Villa star.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 4

As Manchester City prepare for life after Sergio Aguero, surely the club hierarchy will be looking to fill the 275 goal shaped hole that the Argentine will be leaving behind. And unless you have been living under a rock, it is plain to see that Harry Kane is the prime candidate for the Premier League Champions.

Unfortunately, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has placed a staggering £150 million price tag on the striker - a fee which Manchester City will not pay, claims Stuart Brennan.

There is a chance that City could raise the money through sales of players who have previously been out on loan, such as Jack Harrison and Yangel Hererra among others, however with the club never having spent more than £66 million on a single player, doubling that fee seems unlikely, hence my very skeptical rumour rating of ‘4’.

Departures

Centre-back sales - Rumour Rating: 4

Surprising to many, centre-back has become the position holding the most reported movement this summer for the Blues.

Aymeric Laporte appears to be frustrated by the playing time after John Stones and Ruben Dias formed an unbreakable partnership at the back. As a result, the Spanish international has set his sights on new territory.

According to Stuart Brennan, Laporte will move to La Liga this summer, if he can force a move away from the Etihad. Recent information has revealed that the defender would prefer to follow in the footsteps of former teammates Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero, and head to Barcelona.

Dutchman Nathan Ake, who himself had a frustrating start to life at the Etihad, is also said to be possibly up for sale, if the money is right. However, the likelihood of the club selling two centre-backs only a few months after finally regaining defensive stability, seems slim to me - which backs up my rumour rating of only ‘4’.

