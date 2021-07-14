Pep Guardiola's Plans for Liam Delap At Man City Revealed Amid Harry Kane Transfer Rumours

The latest reports on Liam Delap's Manchester City future state that Pep Guardiola is going to give the young striker a chance to impress during pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

In the last few months, there has been plenty of excitement surrounding the teenage sensation, who took Premier League 2 by storm last season, proving to be vital in Manchester City's league triumph at that level.

Such has been the excitement around the player that some Manchester City supporters have been calling for Liam Delap to be integrated more firmly into the first-team set-up from next season.

However, while there have been reports surrounding big-money moves for the likes of Tottenham's Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, doubts have began to creep in surrounding the immediate plans for Liam Delap.

Amid ongoing transfer speculation surrounding the promising Manchester City talent, Martin Blackburn has reported for the Sun that Pep Guardiola is willing to give the 18 year-old a chance to "impress" with the first-team during pre-season.

Several Championship clubs are rumoured to be waiting in the wings to sign the striker on a loan-deal should the opportunity arise, with Millwall manager Gary Rowett saying recently that "every single Championship club" would be interested in taking the player.

Liam Delap had a fantastic season with Manchester City's EDS team, with his 24 goals integral to helping the team lift the Premier League 2 title.

Manchester City's young prospect also made appearances for the first-team last season, starting in a Premier League defeat to Leicester City, an FA cup win over Birmingham City, and scoring the first goal in a 2-1 victory against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup; a trophy City went on to win.

With previous reports saying Delap would be a part of the first team next season, it's comforting for City fans to know that such a promising young talent will be given an opportunity to shine.

However, Blackburn's article does suggest that the driving force behind handing Liam Delap this chance is the ongoing situation surrounding the club signing a replacement for Sergio Agüero. It is stated that Pep Guardiola is a big fan and will not sanction any switch - at least not until he has a striker.

The Harry Kane transfer saga continues with new information from the Athletic saying that Manchester City are "willing to bide their time" in their pursuit of the England captain.

Although, if Delap were to use this time to impress, there's always the possibility Manchester City won't need to spend over £100 million on a Sergio Agüero replacement, when one is already at the club.

