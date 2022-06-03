Pep Guardiola's Priority Summer Target APPEALED by Manchester City Move - Premier League Champions Readying Opening Bid for Midfielder

A bid for Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is being prepared by Manchester City as they look to bring in a suitable replacement for club captain Fernandinho this summer, according to a new report.

Manchester City are understood to be lining up a series of signings in the summer transfer window after clinching their fourth Premier League title in five seasons with a sensational 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues will bid farewell to club captain Fernandinho - who is expected to return to Brazil - with further uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan - all of whom are entering the final year of their respective contracts.

City are understood to be in pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder to bolster their ranks in the position, with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Declan Rice and Paul Pogba all linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium in recent months.

IMAGO / Focus Images Leeds star Kalvin Phillips has emerged as a serious target for the six-time Premier League champions in the past few weeks, with Manchester United also believed to be keen on the England international's signature ahead of the upcoming campaign. Manchester City have identified Phillips as their top target to replace Fernandinho, who signed off after an incredible nine-year stint at the Etihad Stadium by lifting his fifth league title a few weeks ago. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Manchester City are readying an offer for Kalvin Phillips following several inquiries about the Leeds-born midfielder. The scouting department at the Etihad Stadium have been impressed with Phillips' progress since Leeds achieved top-flight promotion in 2020 and are currently conducting background checks on their top target to replace Fernandinho to assess whether he would be a good fit for the squad. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Leeds are believed to be bracing themselves for an opening bid for Phillips, who is appealed by the prospect of joining the Premier League champions despite being content with potentially staying put in Yorkshire. It was reported earlier this week that a potential arrival for Phillips in Manchester has been complicated by Leeds' Premier League survival on the final day of the season. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images The Yorkshire outfit will understandably be in a much stronger position financially when discussing a price for their home-grown star, with Manchester City losing considerable leverage in landing a key target for the summer window. Moreover, Phillips remains very much on the cards for the Premier League champions but will not prove to be as simple as previously thought amongst officials at the Etihad Stadium. IMAGO / PA Images

It is worth noting Leeds remain hopeful that their academy graduate - who has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham - will stay put and extend his current deal - running till 2024 - in the coming months, as per reports.

However, it has now been revealed Leeds will not match any contract offer put on the table by Manchester City or other suitors - such as Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Having come up just short in the Champions League semi-final as well as crashing out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season, the Blues are ready to strengthen their ranks to challenge on all fronts next term.

