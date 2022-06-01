Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola's Secret Meeting With Paul Pogba to Discuss Manchester City Transfer Detailed in New Report

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is claimed to have met Manchester United's outgoing midfield star Paul Pogba personally to discuss a summer switch to the Etihad Stadium, according to a new report.

Following the successful pursuits of both River Plate striker Julian Alvarez and Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, Manchester City officials have swiftly rearranged their focus to other areas of the squad that require a summer refresh.

One such position is central midfield, especially given the imminent exit of Brazilian veteran Fernandinho, following his silverware-laded nine-year spell with Manchester City.

While Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is now understood to be Manchester City's primary transfer target in the position, one such name that was under consideration in recent weeks was Manchester United's Paul Pogba, with a meeting reportedly having taken place between Pep Guardiola and the Frenchman to discuss a possible move.

imago1012396281h

This is according to the information of The Athletic, who report that Pep Guardiola personally met Paul Pogba to discuss a move to Manchester City, with the Catalan coach explaining to the World Cup winner exactly why he wanted him to join his side this summer.

imago1007816908h

Laurie Whitwell's report for The Athletic goes on to further reveal that Manchester City's sporting director Txiki Begiristain presented a 'significant contract offer' to Paul Pogba, that would have made him one of the club's highest earners - albeit not as high as the deals agreed to by Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Ultimately, this is one transfer that will not be going ahead.

Pogba 3

The Athletic report that while Paul Pogba considered Manchester City's proposal, the player was unsurprisingly conscious of the media furore that would be triggered by crossing the Manchester divide, and more importantly according to Laurie Whitwell, after the player's home was burgled in March he felt a change of scenery was required.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While the failure to sign Paul Pogba will now present one of Europe's elite with the opportunity to have a free run at the player, Manchester City will likely be more focused than ever on securing their primary midfield targets - specifically Kalvin Phillips.

The Leeds United midfielder is understood to be favouring a move to the Etihad Stadium over Manchester United at present, and City officials would likely have to present an initial financial outlay in excess of £40 million to land the Englishman.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago0018418095h
News

Manchester City Chairman Confirms Further Development of the Etihad Campus

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
Phillips 3
News

Manchester City Handed Potential Blow in Pursuit of Fernandinho Replacement

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1011600268h
News

Manchester City Chairman Reveals What Real Madrid Chief Told Him During Champions League Semi-Final Clash

By Harry Siddall2 hours ago
imago0008826121h
News

Roberto Mancini Sends Heartfelt Message to Sergio Agüero After His Forced Retirement

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago
Pep vs RMA Away 2
News

Sergio Aguero Discusses Manchester City's Champions League Prospects After Real Madrid Heartbreak

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago
Cucurella 1
Transfer Rumours

From Spain: Manchester City 'Very Close' to Signing Brighton's Marc Cucurella - Deal Could Be Confirmed 'Next Week'

By Freddie Pye5 hours ago
imago1012226119h (1)
News

Kevin De Bruyne Makes Fresh Admission on his Manchester City Future

By Freddie Pye6 hours ago
imago1011918921h
News

Barcelona Defender Openly Discusses Manchester City Star Amid Transfer Speculation

By Freddie Pye8 hours ago